DVV Danayya walks out of Tamil star Vijay film?

Leading Telugu producer DVV Danayya has reportedly walked out of his maiden Tamil project with superstar Vijay due to some creative differences. “Danayya who shares a good bond with Vijay informed his decision and stepped out of the project without any fuss,’ says a source from Chennai.



“Danayya had given some advance amount to Vijay a few years ago and was quite eager to produce an action-adventure befitting the image of Vijay. They even signed up Tamil director H Vinoth but later things didn’t fall in place and they mutually parted ways,' he adds.

After making magnum opus ‘R’ with superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan, ace Tollywood producer DVV Danayya was in touch with Tamil superstar Vijay to make a big-ticket entertainer. “It was supposed to be one of the costliest projects in the south film industry since Vijay’s market has touched new heights with a slew of blockbusters.”



Vijay has opened doors for Tollywood producers by working with popular Telugu producer Dil Raju in ‘Varisu’ and it turned out to be a big hit. “Probably, Vijay has realized that Telugu producers don't mind spending big money and are capable of making star-studded movies without compromising on any aspect and also equally splurge money on promotions too,” he points out.

Right now, Danayya is busy making a Rs 200 crore action film ‘OG’ with superstar Pawan Kalyan, and also another big ticket film 'Saripodha Sanivaram' with hotshot Nani and S J Suryah.