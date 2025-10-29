Duvvada Madhuri's Controversial Behavior Puts Her in the Danger Zone

Duvvada Madhuri's name has been trending on social media. She is providing a lot of content for the viewers with her fights inside the house. Madhuri's attitude and behavior haven't gone over well with the audience.

She has been picking arguments with the housemates, and her tone and language have negatively affected her image.



The not-so-favourite contestant has been nominated for this week's eviction and is in the bottom position with the least votes, quite predictably so. The viewers seem to be enthusiastic about voting her out ASAP!



Currently, Duvvada Madhuri's position is in the red. Her wild card entry two weeks ago has proven to be short-lived.

