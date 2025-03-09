Durgesh Kumar Elated Over the Re-release of Highway

Talking about revisiting the project, Durgesh expressed his joy and nostalgia, “It’s an amazing experience. Back then, I was just starting my journey, having spent over 12 years in theater. Getting this project felt like a dream, and I vividly remember the day we began shooting. The fact that Imtiaz Ali gave me this opportunity was overwhelming, and it brings back so many memories.”

Durgesh also opened up about the immersive preparation he undertook for his character in the film. “To prepare for the role, the production team taught me how to drive for a month. Then, we spent seven days in Gurgaon, living with the local Gujjar community to learn their language, habits, and behavior. I even went without a bath for 25 days straight to truly embody my character. It was all part of the process and helped me get into the skin of the role.”

Reflecting on the film's impact on his career, Durgesh shared how it was a turning point. “Before Highway, no one knew me in the industry. But after its release, I started getting a lot of audition calls. However, it wasn’t easy, and I didn’t land any work for the next three years. Over time, though, people started to trust me, and today, 11 years later, I’m proud of the journey I’ve had.”

Durgesh believes that Highway’s themes are still relevant today. “The struggles within the elite class, as portrayed in the film, are still very much present. These issues continue to resonate, and when I watched the film with friends recently, especially the women, they told me it’s still incredibly relevant.”

On working with co-stars Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda, Durgesh fondly recalled their support. “Alia was very supportive. During one dance scene, she praised me, saying, ‘You did very well, you’re a good dancer.’ Randeep sir was equally encouraging. He told me, ‘Durgesh, you have to do it well,’ and both of them were incredibly kind and down-to-earth.”

Reflecting on his character's evolution, Durgesh said, “Over the years, my perception of the film and my character has changed. Many people have told me that the innocence I portrayed was genuine. It’s the result of years of practice and dedication that have shaped me as an actor.”