Dune: Part Three Teaser Drops Tomorrow; New Poster Reveals Robert Pattinson as Scytale

The teaser for Dune: Part Three is set to drop tomorrow, and even before Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar buzz has settled, he seems to have moved on to an entirely new phase. Ahead of the release, Warner Bros. has unveiled a new poster online, offering a glimpse of the film’s expanded cast.



The poster features prominent faces including Anya Taylor-Joy as Paul Atreides’ younger sister, Alia Atreides, along with Florence Pugh, Isaach De Bankolé, and Javier Bardem reprising his role as Stilgar. Interestingly, Duncan Idaho is also set to return, as Jason Momoa appears in one of the posters, despite his character’s fate in the first installment.



And that’s not all. Alongside Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson, the poster introduces a new antagonist—none other than Robert Pattinson. As suggested, he will portray Scytale, a character from Frank Herbert’s novel.



Paul Atreides himself looks drastically different in the new visuals. Gone is the youthful and striking appearance fans remember. Instead, he is shown with deep scars and a fatigued expression, hinting at a shift from hero to a more tragic, haunted figure—another nod to Herbert’s source material.



Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson appears to be on an impressive run with his upcoming projects across genres. From Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part II to The Drama alongside Zendaya, and Christopher Nolan’s ambitious adaptation of The Odyssey, Pattinson continues to expand his range. His involvement in Dune: Part Three further cements his presence in major cinematic ventures.



Taking on multiple high-profile projects with acclaimed filmmakers suggests that Pattinson may be entering a defining phase of his career. From Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter to now, his evolution into a leading star has been remarkable.

The newly released posters also include a caption referring to the film as “the epic conclusion,” sparking speculation that it will serve as the final chapter of the trilogy.

This article is Written By Nag Adithya, a student from Loyola Academy, interning with Deccan Chronicle.

