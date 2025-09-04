Dulquer Thanks Telugu Audience As Kotha Loka Collects ₹5 Crore

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, who has already won over Telugu audiences with blockbusters like Mahanati, Sita Ramam, and Lucky Bhaskar, is now tasting success as a producer.

His latest venture, Kotha Loka Chapter 1: Chandra, is performing strongly at the box office, collecting nearly ₹5 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana within just a few days. Trade circles expect the film to mint more in the coming weeks.



The female superhero saga has already netted ₹40 crore in Kerala and crossed the ₹100-crore mark worldwide in its first week, setting new benchmarks for Malayalam cinema, according to distributors.



Marking the achievement, the makers hosted a grand success celebration in Hyderabad, attended by directors Nag Ashwin and Venky Atluri. Expressing gratitude, Dulquer said, “Working on Kotha Loka was pure joy. I gave the team full freedom, and they delivered beyond expectations. Kalyani Priyadarshan was always our first and only choice for Chandra. I’m grateful to Telugu audiences—just as you embraced me with love, now you’ve embraced Kotha Loka as your own cinema.”

Nag Ashwin hailed the film’s technical brilliance, calling it “India’s biggest talking point with a 100-crore poster.” Venky Atluri praised the team for “making a 300-crore film on a 30-crore budget,” while applauding Kalyani’s performance.

An emotional Kalyani Priyadarshan added, “My first fans were Telugu audiences. Meeting you again and receiving this love feels amazing. What makes me happiest is that you’re treating Kotha Loka like your own Telugu cinema.”