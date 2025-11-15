Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kaantha' OTT Expected Release Date

Dulquer Salmaan's latest theatrical outing, Kaantha, was released in theatres on Friday. The film’s digital rights have been acquired by Netflix, and it is expected to stream on the platform after the completion of its theatrical run.



Kaantha is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj. Netflix also promoted the film’s digital arrival with the message: “Two artists. One feud. A lesson they’ll never forget. Kaantha is coming to Netflix.”



Kaantha, as per the makers of the film, grossed Rs 10 crore on its first day. The lion's share came from non-Telugu versions. Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati and Samuthirakani play different roles in the romantic crime drama that metamorphoses into an interrogation thriller in its second half. At about 160 minutes long, Kaantha has music done by Jakes Bejoy.

