Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha Deferred For Lokah

Actor Dulquer Salmaan’s much-awaited film Kaantha, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, was earlier scheduled for release on September 12, 2025. However, the makers have now decided to defer the release.



Issuing a statement, the team said:



“To our incredible audience, we’ve been truly moved by the love and support since the release of our teaser. With the resounding success of Lokah, we want Chandra’s rampage at the box office to keep soaring. We are putting together something equally special to take you on another incredible cinematic journey. Hence, we’ve pushed the release date of Kaantha and will announce the new date soon. A little delay for a bigger experience.”

The decision comes on the back of the blockbuster success of Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, which has been bankrolled by Dulquer himself.



Kaantha is a biopic based on the life of M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, celebrated as the first superstar of Tamil cinema. The film traces his meteoric rise, fame, and struggles in the 1950s, set against the socio-cultural backdrop of post-independence Madras.



The film stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, with Samuthirakani playing a pivotal role. The project is jointly bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati.