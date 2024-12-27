Dulquer Salmaan turns brand ambassador

Riding on his popularity in Telugu, Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan has turned into a brand ambassador for a retail food brand and he is going places. “He would have pocketed Rs 1 crore plus for a few days' work and he is basking in the success of hat trick of hits in Tollywood,” says a source. Earlier, actors like Nithiin and Sneha promoted this brand.

He has delivered a hat trick of hits and he is the only Malayalam actor to make waves in Tollywood riding on his good looks and talent. “Brands rope in only happening stars who are in the reckoning and Dulquer is the flavor of the season with three big hits in a row and few more in the pipeline,” he adds.

Dulquer arrived in Tollywood with ‘Mahanati’ and reprised the role of yesteryear Tamil star Gemini Ganesan in the biopic of legendary Savitri. “Dulquer’s light-hearted performance endeared him to Telugu viewers who found him very talented and handsome too. Despite Keerthy Suresh essaying the author-backed role of Savitri in the film, Dulquer hogged the limelight and won loads of appreciation,” he adds.

He later proved his acting caliber in ‘Sita Ramam’ and played a cute lover boy who wooes Princess (Mrunal Thakur) and also as a committed soldier who sacrifices his life for his colleague.

Recently, he impressed in the role of a bank cashier in ‘Lucky Bhaskar’ who smartly makes a quick buck using a scam between Harshad Mehta and government banks and walks away with a bounty. “It was the first grey character for Dulquer in Telugu and he played with a lot of conviction and realism,” he concludes.