Dulquer Salmaan to woo Hindi viewers with Lucky Bhaskar?

After Prabhas with ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, Jr NTR with ‘Devara’, now Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan would woo Hindi film viewers with his Telugu film ‘Lucky Bhaskar’ set to release on October 31. Dulquer Salman’s Telugu film will have a big release in North India and grab the attention of Hindi-speaking viewers,says a source and adds, “It has a universal theme and can connect with non-Telugu speaking viewers as well." It is the story of a bank employee who unknowingly unearths a big scam and becomes a sensation overnight. It also has romantic songs and good entertainment quotient in good measure to woo North Indians,’ he adds.

After Telugu superstars Prabhas and Jr NTR, Dulquer movie is also being dubbed into Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages to attract south film viewers. “These days. Telugu stars are doing well in southern states and establishing their fan base beyond Telugu states. Dulquer is a big star in Malayalam and now he is going to grab the attention of viewers in Tamil and Kannada besides his state Kerala with this gripping thriller. It has enough potential to strike a chord with different language audiences,” he points out.

Meanwhile, Dulquer has gained some Telugu market after hits like ‘Mahanati’ and ‘Sita Ramam’ and was also seen in a special appearance in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. “His good looks and acting prowess made him a household name among Telugu viewers. His next would shore up his fan base since he is doing a down-to-earth role, yet a relatable and challenging one,” he concludes.