Dulquer Salmaan, Prem Kumar In Talks For Big Movie

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, who has been making waves in Tollywood with hits like Mahanati and Lucky Bhaskar, is reportedly in talks with Tamil director Prem Kumar for a big-ticket bilingual film.

“Prem Kumar, who carved a niche with heart-touching films like 96 and Meiyazhagan, has prepared an emotional drama and is currently in discussions with Dulquer Salmaan,” says a source. “Dulquer, known for experimenting with varied themes, has been impressed with Prem Kumar’s work. If things fall into place, the collaboration will be finalized soon,” the source adds.



Director Prem Kumar is known for treading his own path. His acclaimed film 96, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, beautifully explored childhood love rekindled at a school reunion, with Sethupathi’s character choosing to remain a bachelor.



Prem Kumar also delivered a moving tale in Satyam Sundaram featuring Arvind Swami and Karthi. The story revolves around Arvind Swami, who returns to his village after 20 years and meets a distant relative (played by Karthi) with a contagious childlike innocence. Though initially irritated, Arvind eventually warms up to him, leading to a bond filled with warmth and regret over past missteps.



Never in a rush to churn out films, Prem Kumar takes his time to craft stories that explore complex human relationships, often leaving audiences teary-eyed. Truly, a filmmaker cut from a different cloth.

