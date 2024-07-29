Dulquer Salmaan Making Waves In Tollywood

Hyderabad: Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is getting busy in Tollywood these days. With the launch of ‘Akasam Lo Oka Tara’ with young director Pawan Sadineni he again impresses in a new look "Dulquer is the most sought-after Malayalam actor in Tollywood,’ says a director, who adds, “He is the perfect mix of good looks and talent and also known for subtle performances and has gained a good following among Telugus too,” he adds. He is also getting ready for another Telugu film ‘Lucky Bhaskar’ which has triggered some expectations in the two Telugu states. “Lucky Bhaskar shows him as a middle-class employee who is waiting for a fortune to turn his life and things fall in place,’ he adds. He was last seen in a special appearance in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ since he has a long association with the Swapna Dutt family.



Dulquer made his mark in Tollywood with ‘Mahanati’ and reprised the role of yesteryear Tamil star Gemini Ganesan in the biopic of legendary Savitri. “Dulquer’s light-hearted performance endeared him to Telugu viewers who found him very talented and handsome too. Despite Keerthy Suresh essaying the author-backed role of Savitri in the film, Dulquer hogged the limelight and won loads of appreciation,” he adds. He later proved his acting caliber in ‘Sita Ramam’ and played a cute lover boy who woes Princess (Mrunal Thakur) and also as a committed soldier who sacrifices in life for his colleague. “It was one of the best roles for Dulquer since it had varied shades and he pulled it off with consummate ease to become a household name among Telugu viewers,” he points out. Earlier, his father and legendary actor Mamotty won Telugu audience appreciation for his splendid performance as the late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy who set out on padayatra against odds in ‘Yatra’ and showcased his acting brilliance in ‘Yatra 2’ as well.