Dulquer Salmaan is new protoganist in Tollywood

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is getting busy in Tollywood these days. His upcoming film ‘Lucky Bhakar’ with director Venkat Atluri is slated for release soon. “He plays a middle-class guy in 'Lucky Bhaskar' who is waiting for a fortune to turn his life and things fall in place,’ says a director and adds, “He was last seen in a special appearance in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ since he has a long association with the Swapna Dutt family,’ he adds.



Another Telugu film ‘Akasam Lo Oka Tara’ with young director Pawan Sadineni is in the making and the first look was impressive. "Dulquer is the new protagonist for Tollywood filmmakers,’ adds the director. “He is the perfect mix of good looks and talent, and also known for subtle performances, and has gained a good following among Telugus too,” he adds.

In an epic collaboration, Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan have teamed up for a new film, ‘Kaantha.’ Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the film is set in 1950s Madras, now Chennai. “Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan are jointly producing the film and it is the first Telugu production for Dulquer,’ he points out.

Dulquer made his mark in Tollywood with ‘Mahanati’ and reprised the role of yesteryear Tamil star Gemini Ganesan in the biopic of legendary Savitri. “Dulquer’s light-hearted performance endeared him to Telugu viewers who found him very talented and handsome too. Later, he proved his acting caliber in ‘Sita Ramam’ and played a cute lover boy who woos Princess (Mrunal Thakur) and also as a committed soldier who sacrifices in life for his colleague. “It was one of the best roles in Dulquer's career since it had varied shades. He pulled it off with consummate ease to become a household name among Telugu viewers,” he points out.

Earlier, his father and legendary actor Mammootty won Telugu audience appreciation for his splendid performance as the late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy in ‘Yatra’ and again showcased his acting brilliance in ‘Yatra 2’. "Now his son is trying to make a mark in Tollywood and has a good chance to leave his special mark,' he concludes.