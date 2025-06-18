Dulquer Salmaan Calls His Telugu Film Journey 'Extraordinary'

Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan continues to make waves in Telugu cinema, with his recent win at the Gaddar Telangana State Film Awards reinforcing his growing stature in the industry. The actor bagged the Jury Award for his performance in Lucky Baskhar, which was also adjudged the third Best Film last year.



This is not the first time Dulquer's work has been celebrated at the prestigious awards. His 2022 romantic drama Sita Ramam was named Best Film, and in 2018, the much-acclaimed Mahanati—where he played legendary actor Gemini Ganesan—also clinched the Best Film honor.



Taking to Instagram to express his gratitude, Dulquer shared a heartfelt note: “My journey in Telugu cinema has been nothing short of extraordinary. I’ve been blessed to find the most wonderful teams telling the most timeless stories. And fortunate enough to get these roles. To see every single film I’ve been a part of get recognised, and almost all of them win Best Film in their respective years, is a feeling I cannot describe or put down in words.”

He further extended his thanks to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the state government, the jury, and Telugu audiences across the globe.“Thank you for this acceptance, this recognition and appreciation. I’m grateful and humbled every day by your love,” he wrote.

Though unable to attend the ceremony, Dulquer acknowledged the efforts of those who accepted the award on his behalf:“Lastly, I think Nagi, Swapna, Priyanka, Hanu sir, and Venky all holding my award in my absence is poetic. Because without this wonderful lot, none of this would have been possible.”

Lucky Baskhar was released theatrically worldwide on October 31 and his grey role as bank cashier won him appreciation.