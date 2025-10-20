Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse’s Kaantha Releasing On November 14

Versatile star Dulquer Salmaan’s highly awaited period film Kaantha made a strong impression with its powerful teaser, followed by the first single. Samuthirakani plays a crucial role, while Bhagyashri Borse will be seen as the leading lady opposite Dulquer in this Tamil-Telugu bilingual directed by Selvamani Selvaraj. The film produced on a grand scale by Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Potluri, and Jom Varghese under the banners of Spirit Media Pvt. Ltd. and Wayfarer Films Pvt. Ltd.

Extending Diwali wishes, the makers came up with an update regarding the film’s release date. Kaantha will hit the big screens in less than a month on November 14th. The release date poster has a dramatic, and slightly vintage feel, with serious expressions from the main leads- Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, and Bhagyashri Borse.



The movie Kaantha is set in 1950s Madras and revolves around the world of cinema, as revealed through the teaser.



Jhanu Chanthar scores the music, while Dani Sanchez Lopez handles the cinematography. Tha. Ramalingam takes care of art direction. The additional screenplay was contributed by Thamizh Prabha, while editing is by Lewellyn Anthony Gonsalves.



The makers are planning to release regular updates, as the film is just three weeks away from its release.

