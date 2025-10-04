Dubbing Works Commence For The Raja Saab

Prabhas’s much-awaited film The Raja Saab has entered a crucial phase of production with the commencement of its dubbing works. This milestone follows the overwhelming response to the film’s recently released trailer, which has taken social media by storm and heightened expectations among fans and critics alike.

The trailer offers an intriguing glimpse into the movie’s unique blend of horror, fantasy, and comedy, showcasing Prabhas in a never-before-seen avatar. Directed by Maruthi and produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, The Raja Saab features an ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar.



The team marked the start of dubbing with two photos from the studio, where director Maruthi was seen supervising the session. The post was captioned: “The world will soon hear the rage, romance, and entertaining ride of #TheRajaSaab. Dubbing begins with all heart.”

On the technical front, the film boasts stellar craftsmanship — cinematography by Karthik Palani, editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, production design by Rajeevan, and high-octane action sequences choreographed by Ram Laxman and King Solomon.



With all departments in full swing, The Raja Saab is gearing up for a grand theatrical release this Sankranthi, hitting screens on January 9, 2026.

