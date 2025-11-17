Drishyam 3 With Venkatesh Will Happen, Says D Suresh Babu

Noted producer D Suresh Babu has confirmed that his brother and seasoned star Venkatesh will feature in the third instalment of one of Indian cinema’s most successful franchises. “Whenever the third part happens, Venkatesh will be doing it in Telugu,” says Suresh Babu. He adds that their long-standing association with producer Antony Perumbavoor has strengthened over the years. Describing Drishyam as an influential and impactful Indian film franchise, he notes that Venkatesh thoroughly enjoyed making the first two parts and felt a close connection to the character. “He earned both critical acclaim and box-office success, which is a rarity,” says Suresh Babu. He also praised director Jeethu Joseph, calling him a powerhouse of talent.



Starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal with Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil in lead roles, Drishyam (2013) marked the birth of a franchise that went on to become a nationwide phenomenon. The crime thriller has been remade in six languages, including Sinhala and Mandarin, with each version achieving commercial success. The film is now also set to receive Hollywood and Korean remakes, highlighting its expanding global footprint. “Its brand equity has grown stronger over the years, built on family bonding woven into an engaging investigative narrative,” he points out.



In 2021, Jeethu Joseph returned with Drishyam 2, which became as big a sensation as the first part, if not bigger, earning widespread praise. Following its success, the Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada remakes of the original movie also received sequels inspired by the Malayalam Drishyam 2, cementing the franchise as a pan-India cultural force.



While many film franchises falter by failing to match the quality of earlier instalments, Jeethu Joseph has consistently protected Drishyam’s reputation. A key reason for this is his refusal to play to the gallery or succumb to external hype. Instead, he remains committed to the organic storytelling style that made the original Drishyam an instant classic., “We are eagerly waiting for it,” Suresh Babu concludes.