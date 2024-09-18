Drishyam 2 fame Ajit Singh Palawat on essaying Constable in Vikramt Massey starrer Netflix’s Sector 36

Actor Ajit Singh Palawat, known for his roles in "Lukka Chuppi," "Poster Boys", "Drishyam 2", "Collar Bomb," "The Bright Day", "Gaanth," and "Criminal Justice." is currently seen as Constable Pathak in the new film "Sector 36," starring alongside Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal and streaming on Netflix.

Discussing his role, Palawat reveals, "In 'Sector 36,' I play Constable Pathak, a morally complex cop who is deeply influenced by and close to Pandey Ji. Together with two colleagues, we handle the responsibilities of our area, forming a close-knit team."

Reflecting on the challenges he faced, Palawat says, "After 17 to 18 years of theater work, transitioning to the film industry while continuing with theater was a significant challenge.

I’ve predominantly portrayed police officers, progressing from constable to inspector. My aim with Constable Pathak was to differentiate him from my previous roles. Working closely with Aditya helped achieve this distinction. Preparation goes beyond memorizing lines; it's about delivering them naturally and authentically. Feedback from co-actors has been invaluable in my growth."

On working with his co-stars, Palawat shares, "Collaborating with Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal has been incredible. Vikrant, whom I’ve admired since his television days, impressed me with his seamless film transition. Deepak's commanding screen presence is remarkable, and I’ve learned much from him about character observation and approach. I also had a great experience working with Ipshita (my wife), who plays Pandey Ji's wife in Sector 36, and Mahadev, a dedicated and skilled performer from my theater group. Anmol and his casting team deserve credit for assembling such a fantastic cast, and the writers played a crucial role in making this a collaborative project."

Palawat also reflects on memorable moments from his career, noting, "One standout memory is from the Ram Leela set in Delhi, where heavy rain destroyed much of our work. Despite the setback, we relocated the remaining shoot to Mumbai, which turned into a fun experience. After the rain incident, we celebrated with a party, which was a rare and enjoyable occasion for the entire cast and crew. The AD team did a fantastic job, making it a memorable event for all involved."

The response I'm receiving is incredibly fulfilling.