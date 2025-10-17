DreamHack India and Hyderabad Comic Con 2025: Three Days of Gaming, Esports & Pop Culture

Hyderabad: NODWIN Gaming, South Asia’s leading gaming and esports company, is bringing DreamHack India 2025, the country’s largest digital festival, and Hyderabad Comic Con together once again for an unmissable three-day celebration of gaming, esports, cosplay, and pop culture. The mega event will take place at HITEX Exhibition Centre from October 31 to November 2, 2025, transforming Hyderabad into the epicentre of India’s gaming and fandom universe.



Back for its 6th anniversary edition, DreamHack India 2025 promises to be bigger, louder, and more immersive than ever, merging the thrill of esports with the creativity and community spirit of Comic Con to create the ultimate entertainment experience for fans across generations.



From adrenaline-pumping tournaments to nostalgia-fueled throwbacks, fans can look forward to six signature DreamHack experiences that define the festival:



KO Fight Nights – The ultimate fighting game arena featuring Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6, and Super Smash Bros, with a total prize pool of over ₹4.4 lakhs.



Chess at DreamHack – A battle of strategy and speed featuring Rapid and Blitz formats with a combined ₹5,00,000 prize pool.



Android PANFEST – BGMI fans can drop into open lobbies, battle it out, and win exclusive Comic Con merchandise and bragging rights.



Retro & Tabletop Zone – Relive the classics with Pac-Man, Contra, Tetris, UNO, and Carrom, featuring daily prize pools and old-school camaraderie.



BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) – The legendary 72-hour LAN party where fans bring their own rigs (or rent one on-site) to game, compete, and connect nonstop through the weekend.



Cosplay & Merch Madness – Daily cosplay contests and the Indian Championship of Cosplay (ICC) finale with ₹50,000 up for grabs, alongside a vibrant merch market packed with collectibles, apparel, and fandom gear.



DreamHack Hyderabad 2025 will also see some of India’s biggest gaming creators and esports icons take the stage, including Scout (Tanmay Singh), Sensei IGL, TraceGOD, Ghatak, Vanshaj, and Abhi9avs, all set to meet fans, stream live, and share the spotlight across three action-packed days.



Speaking on the announcement, Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming, said: “Over the past six years, our partnership with DreamHack has built some of India’s most iconic gaming moments, and blending it with Comic Con has created a one-of-a-kind celebration where gaming meets pop culture. Hyderabad’s fans have always brought unmatched energy, and last year’s three-day format proved just how powerful this fusion can be. This October, we’re coming back bigger and bolder than ever with everything from comic book launches, spectacular cosplay showcases, music and comedy performances, and geeky shopping to esports tournaments, chess, retro, and tabletop games, all under one roof.”



Shefali Johnson, CEO, Comic Con India, added: “What makes Hyderabad Comic Con truly magical is how it brings every kind of fan under one roof, from cosplay enthusiasts and comic collectors to gamers and creators. Last year, over 40,000 fans cheered as Wagh Suyog was crowned champion in both the Blitz and Rapid Chess formats, a perfect example of how competition, creativity, and community thrive together here. This year, by joining forces with DreamHack once again, we’re taking that spirit to the next level. Fans can look forward to three unforgettable days where pop culture, gaming, and fandom collide like never before.”



Comic Con India has been the nation’s definitive pop culture destination for over a decade, bringing together comics, anime, movies, television, and cosplay in five major cities. This year, Hyderabad Comic Con returns earlier than ever with more experiences, more fandom, and more entertainment than before.