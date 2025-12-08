Dr Rajasekhar Suffers Leg Injury ahead of Biker release

Seasoned actor Dr Rajasekhar, who recently returned to acting after a long break, has reportedly suffered a leg injury on the sets of his upcoming film. According to sources, the actor sustained multiple fractures in his ankle during an unfortunate incident while shooting and subsequently underwent surgery.

“The accident happened on the shooting sets. His ankle took the impact, resulting in multiple fractures. He underwent surgery despite severe pain,” said a source. Being a doctor himself, Dr Rajasekhar is said to have cooperated well with the orthopaedic team throughout the two-hour procedure. “He is recovering well,” the source added.



Doctors have advised him to complete rest, stressing that the injured leg must remain immobile for a few weeks. “He has been advised three to four weeks of rest. He will have to stay away from shooting until he fully recovers, and is expected to rejoin the sets in January 2026,” the source clarified.

Dr Rajasekhar, known for hits like Ankusam, Agraham, Simha Rasi, and his trademark tough-cop roles, made a strong comeback with films like Kalki. He is currently playing a key role in the Sharwanand-starrer Biker.