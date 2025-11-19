Dr Rajasekhar, Ramya Krishna Pair Up For A Remake

Rajasekhar has had a rough couple of years at the box office. Films like Deyyam and Shekhar didn’t make an impact, prompting him to take a long break. Now, he is gearing up for a comeback with the Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster Lubbar Pandhu. The original revolves around rural cricket, intense rivalries, and a love story that fuels the drama. Rajasekhar seems hopeful that the magic will work again.

In the Telugu adaptation, he will reprise the role played by Dinesh in the original. Vishwadev Rachakonda, known for Pittagoda and 35, has been roped in for a key part as well. Rajasekhar’s daughter will play the female lead, while Ramya Krishna steps into the role originally performed by Swasika. This pairing has already created a stir, with fans excited to see the two actors reunite.



Their on-screen chemistry goes back decades. Allari Priyudu, the 1993 hit starring Rajasekhar and Ramya Krishna, was a major success with memorable songs, several awards, and remakes in other languages. They went on to work together in films like Dirghasumangalibhava and Balaramakrishnulu. After 1998, however, the duo disappeared from each other’s filmography. Now, after more than twenty-five years, they are set to share the screen once again, sparking nostalgia among fans.



The director for the Telugu remake is yet to be finalised. Some speculate that Rajasekhar’s wife Jeevitha, who directed his last film Shekhar, might take charge. For now, all eyes are on the official announcement.