Dr. Rajasekhar Game for Roles With Substance

Veteran actor Dr. Rajasekhar, known for delivering several blockbusters like Ankusam' and Agraham among others in Telugu cinema, is now open to taking up character-driven roles. After a brief hiatus, the actor is set to appear in a key role in Sharwanand’s upcoming film Biker, where he plays the father of the lead protagonist.



Speaking at the trailer launch of Biker, Rajasekhar revealed that he had been waiting for the right project over the past 2–3 years but wasn’t convinced by the roles that came his way. He said he signed Biker only after being impressed with the character.

“Many people told me that Biker is primarily Sharwanand’s film, and even my family discussed it with me. Initially, I felt like I was moving from first place to second place. But my family reassured me that it’s not about the position, but the strength of the role,” Rajasekhar shared.



He further added that he is now open to exploring meaningful and interesting roles and requested filmmakers to consider casting him.



“I am ready to take up any role that excites me. I request directors and producers to approach me with good characters. I thank Dil Raju garu and Bunny Vas for their encouraging words. Sharwanand is an actor who has great respect for me. I believe Biker will be an impressive film,” he said.



On the career front, Rajasekhar last tasted success with Garuda Vega, while his subsequent film Kalki did not perform well at the box office. The actor is now looking to reinvent himself as a character artist, banking on his experience and talent.