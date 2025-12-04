Double Standards in the Spotlight: Malaika Arora Gets Candid

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has opened up about the persistent double standards women face, especially when it comes to relationships and personal choices. Speaking candidly, Malaika pointed out that society treats men and women very differently in similar situations.

She said that men who move on after a divorce or marry younger women are often praised, while women are judged harshly for the same choices. Malaika remarked, “You are constantly judged for being strong. We are going to have these judgments irrespective. I have utmost regard and love for men because some of the men in my life have been instrumental and really amazing.”



She highlighted the contrasting reactions, saying, “Today, if a man decides to move on—get a divorce, marry someone half his age—it’s like, ‘Wow, what a man!’ But when a woman does it, she is questioned: ‘Why would she do something like that? Doesn’t she have sense?’ There are constant stereotypes.”



Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan, brother of Salman Khan, before their divorce in 2017. She later dated actor Arjun Kapoor, though industry buzz suggests they may have parted ways now.



On the work front, Malaika recently appeared in the special song Poison Baby in Rashmika Mandanna’s film Thamma. She has also sizzled in popular Telugu songs in major films like Athidi with Mahesh Babu and Gabbar Singh with Pawan Kalyan.

