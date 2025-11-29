Double Shocker in Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur & Shehbaz Badesha May Get Evicted

The tense, unpredictable atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss 19 house has gained momentum, with strong buzz suggesting that Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha may be the next contestants to leave the show. What first seemed like a regular nomination week quickly intensified into whispers of a probable double eviction twist, as such a move always causes tremors inside the house. With promos, leaks, and media reports signalling their exit, fans are bracing themselves for one of the most dramatic episodes of Weekend Ka Vaar this season.



Speculation about Ashnoor's eviction grew intensely after the controversial task incident in which she was accused of hitting her fellow contestant, Tanya Mittal, with a wooden plank. The recent promo showed Salman Khan visibly disappointed and sternly reprimanding Ashnoor for crossing a physical boundary — something the show always takes seriously. Any physical aggression or action that causes injury has often resulted in immediate eviction or strict punishment in Bigg Boss history, placing Ashnoor directly in the line of fire. The otherwise strong and confident game of hers took a major hit with this rule violation, sharply reducing her chances of survival this week.



Parallelly, Shehbaz Badesha's name has surfaced as the probable evictee. While Shehbaz has had a fairly good run in the house, reports indicate he has been consistently low on votes compared to the other contestants. His journey has been emotional, at times entertaining, and marked by attempts to create his own identity beyond being Shehnaaz Gill's brother. However, this week, the voting trends seem to be going against him. When paired with a controversy as serious as Ashnoor's, the probability of a double eviction becomes not just dramatic but strategically aligned with the show's format.

What makes this eviction buzz stronger is that several entertainment portals and Bigg Boss insiders reported the same scenario — both Ashnoor and Shehbaz being shown the exit together. The narrative fits the classic Bigg Boss pattern: one is eliminated for a behavioural violation, and another based on audience votes. A similar formula has been used in the past to heighten unpredictability and reset the dynamics inside the house, with the finale not too far away.

If these evictions take place, they will really change the energy of the house. Ashnoor has been one of the most visible personalities this season and often leads conversations, voices strong opinions, and actively participates in tasks. And her absence could be felt distinctly in the competitive factor. On the other hand, Shehbaz has been the softer presence, emotional and humorous at moments, and kept his feet grounded. His exit would impact the interpersonal bonds and emotional balance among contestants.



Fans from both sides have taken to social media, trending tags that call for fair play or question whether the punishment fits the situation. Meanwhile, other housemates' fans are waiting to see if this twist finally opens the way for their favourites to progress further. Whether the double eviction happens exactly as predicted or the show springs another surprise, one thing is certain: Bigg Boss 19 is reaching the most unpredictable phase of all. It would also mean that if Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha actually walk out together, it would be one of the most shocking turning points of the season.



The article has been authored by Siftpreet kaur, an Intern at Deccan Chronicle.

