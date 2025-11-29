Double Elimination: Divya vs. Sanjana — Who Will Get Eliminated From the Show?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is all set to witness a double elimination in the house. Since there was no elimination last week, the makers could opt for a double eviction this week.

Any guesses as to who will be eliminated from the Bigg Boss Telugu house? If sources are to be believed, Divya, Sanjana, and Suman Shetty are in the danger zone. Divya's elimination is reportedly confirmed.

If there is a double elimination, there is a chance that either Sanjana or Suman Shetty will also leave the house.



Who do you think will get evicted this week from Bigg Boss Telugu 9? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

