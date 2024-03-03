Top
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Only Request to Pre-wedding Guests

DC Correspondent
3 March 2024 3:01 PM GMT
Ambani Pre-Wedding: Wildlife Respect in Focus Amidst Star-Studded Celebration
Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration highlights wildlife conservation at Vantara sanctuary.

Hyderabad: Attendees at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s elaborate three-day pre-wedding celebration have been courteously asked to refrain from capturing images or videos of the diverse wildlife residing at the family’s sprawling Jamnagar estate. Mukesh and Nita Ambani are graciously hosting a distinguished array of guests in Jamnagar preceding the forthcoming nuptials of their younger son, Anant Ambani, scheduled for July. Among the illustrious attendees are luminaries such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Aamir Khan, among others.

The pre-wedding revelries serve as a testament to Anant Ambani’s profound affection for wildlife, as epitomized by Vantara, his cherished initiative. Under the auspices of the Vantara endeavor, an animal rescue and rehabilitation sanctuary has been established within the expansive confines of the Green Belt at Reliance’s Jamnagar Refinery Complex. Spanning 3,000 acres, this sanctuary provides refuge to a diverse array of creatures, including elephants, leopards, lions, crocodiles, and various avian species. Some of the esteemed pre-wedding guests will have the opportunity to visit Vantara during their stay.

As delineated in a wardrobe advisory issued by the Ambani family, Saturday’s itinerary features ‘A Walk on the Wildside’ – an immersive tour of the animal rescue center situated on the premises. Attendees are advised to don comfortable footwear, given that the rescue center is an outdoor facility.


