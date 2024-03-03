Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Only Request to Pre-wedding Guests
Ambani Pre-Wedding: Wildlife Respect in Focus Amidst Star-Studded Celebration
Hyderabad: Attendees at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s elaborate three-day pre-wedding celebration have been courteously asked to refrain from capturing images or videos of the diverse wildlife residing at the family’s sprawling Jamnagar estate. Mukesh and Nita Ambani are graciously hosting a distinguished array of guests in Jamnagar preceding the forthcoming nuptials of their younger son, Anant Ambani, scheduled for July. Among the illustrious attendees are luminaries such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Aamir Khan, among others.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
