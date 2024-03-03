Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Only Request to Pre-wedding Guests

The pre-wedding revelries serve as a testament to Anant Ambani’s profound affection for wildlife, as epitomized by Vantara, his cherished initiative. Under the auspices of the Vantara endeavor, an animal rescue and rehabilitation sanctuary has been established within the expansive confines of the Green Belt at Reliance’s Jamnagar Refinery Complex. Spanning 3,000 acres, this sanctuary provides refuge to a diverse array of creatures, including elephants, leopards, lions, crocodiles, and various avian species. Some of the esteemed pre-wedding guests will have the opportunity to visit Vantara during their stay.

As delineated in a wardrobe advisory issued by the Ambani family, Saturday’s itinerary features ‘A Walk on the Wildside’ – an immersive tour of the animal rescue center situated on the premises. Attendees are advised to don comfortable footwear, given that the rescue center is an outdoor facility.