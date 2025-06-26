Don’t Politicise Art, Says Lakshmi Manchu Amid Backlash Against Pakistani Artists

As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to simmer, renewed calls for a ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian cinema have stirred debate in the film industry. Prominent voices, including actress Lakshmi Manchu, are pushing back against the sentiment, urging for a more measured and compassionate approach.



The controversy reignited after actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh came under fire for starring opposite Hania Aamir in the upcoming Sardaar Ji 3. Similarly, Vaani Kapoor faced backlash earlier this year for her collaboration with Fawad Khan in Abir Gulaal, a film whose release was suspended following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.



Breaking her silence on the matter, Lakshmi Manchu strongly opposed blanket bans on artists based on nationality. “Don’t politicise art,” she asserted. “Go after the people who are causing the trouble. You can’t just throw a blanket ban on everybody and say no (you can’t work with them). Where is our growth? Where is our warmth? As Indians, we welcomed all these people with open hearts.”



She went on to question the rationale behind targeting actors.



“Where are our hearts now? Politics is one way, but why cattle herding and blanketing? Why are they going after an actor? What threat are they to India, and banning their Instagram? Like, how insecure are you?” she asked pointedly.

Calling for a more united and constructive approach, the actress concluded: “Rather than a divide-and-rule policy, we need to find ways around how we can find a common ground and fight together against the common enemy.”



Lakshmi’s comments have added to the growing conversation around cultural exchange, freedom of expression, and the place of art in times of political unrest.