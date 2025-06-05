Shruti Haasan's Latest Song For Thuglife Becomes Emotional Milestone

Shruti Haasan’s latest track, Vinveli Nayaga, from Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated film Thug Life, is more than just another song in her repertoire—it is an emotional tribute to her father, legendary actor Kamal Haasan. Composed by A.R. Rahman, the song represents a rare moment where three cinematic greats—Rahman, Ratnam, and Haasan—converge through Shruti’s voice.

Performed live at the Thug Life audio launch, the song has struck a chord with fans and critics alike. Speaking about the experience, Shruti said, “I’ve been singing for a long time and people have liked my songs, but it’s never really gotten a reaction like this. Even people who don’t like me pinged me.”

For Shruti, the moment is deeply personal. “I don’t know how many daughters can sing for their dad like this. I never take this for granted,” she added, reflecting on the emotional weight of performing for a film starring her father. As Thug Life gears up for release, Vinveli Nayaga stands out not just as a musical achievement, but also as a poignant chapter in the Haasan family’s legacy.



