Never forget to nurse and pursue your dreams, says Naga Chaitanya

Young actor Naga Chaitanya claimed that students should dream big and achieve what they want in their respective lives. “Never forget to nurse and pursue your dreams,” says the actor at an event in a college. “Set your goals right and go all out to achieve them, overcoming hurdles, if any," he says amidst cheers from students in the stadium. “Lot of challenges are bound to be there in life but you should consider it as a mere speedbreaker and just continue your journey until you accomplish your chosen path,” he adds.

He claims that colleges are the best place to generate new ideas and ideologies and they would be savoured and nourished by college and faculty and they would guide us. ‘Colleges are the most protected environment for students and they could do their best with the support from faculty and others,” he informs. However, he says ‘real life begins once you step out of college yet brace up for challenges ahead without any fear,” he concludes

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is awaiting the release of his next film ‘Thandel’ and he has gone in for a makeover and put on some muscle to play a fearless fisherman. Earlier, he delivered hits like ‘Love Story’. He was recently engaged to model-turned-actress Sobhitha Dhulipala and their marriage is expected to take place in December.