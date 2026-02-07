Donald Trump is part of our film, says producer Pavan Sadineni

Young filmmaker Pavan Sadineni, who has now turned producer, has stirred curiosity by revealing that the US President Donald Trump will feature in his upcoming film Gaayapadda Simham. Clarifying the intent, Sadineni says, “It is not a spoof. US President Trump will be part of our film and how and where, you have watch the movie.”

The recently unveiled poster sets the tone for the film’s satirical and offbeat narrative. Designed in bold red-and-white hues inspired by American iconography, the artwork features a charging aircraft against stars and vertical stripes reminiscent of the US flag. The rugged, textured finish gives it a passport stamp-like authenticity, hinting at a story rooted in migration, crime, and political satire.

Adding to the poster’s quirky personality are striking visual elements—a finely detailed revolver, a nostalgic Natraj compass box, and a caricature strongly resembling Donald Trump. These playful yet pointed details suggest a cocktail of dark humour, topical politics, and irreverent storytelling. Calling the subject relevant, Sadineni adds, “It actually is a serious matter. There are a lot of deportations from the US, hence touching upon related issues and so on.”

When asked whether it delves into the pain and anguish surrounding H-1B, F-1 visa issues, and the anxieties of US aspirants—particularly among Gen Z in Hyderabad and across India—Sadineni responds, “It is a topical theme, but we don’t specifically target Gen Z, X, or Y. The story is universal and bound to strike a chord.”

Speaking about his transition to production, he says, “I was truly impressed by this new-age, topical storyline. That’s what motivated me to turn producer and present this entertainer along with my friends.”

The film stars Tharun Bhascker, Faria Abdullah, and Maanasa Choudhary in the lead roles, with Vishnu Oi, Harshavardhan, and Subhalekha Sudhakar playing key characters. “The shoot of Gaayapadda Simham is nearly complete, with only one song left to be filmed.”