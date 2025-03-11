DocuBay Presents Dupatta Killer – A Chilling Revisit of Goa’s Infamous Serial Killer Story

Mumbai: DocuBay, the leading platform for premium documentaries, part of IN10 Media Network, is set to premiere Dupatta Killer, a gripping true-crime documentary, on March 21, 2025. The documentary delves deep into the haunting story of Mahanand Naik, Goa’s most infamous serial killer, who was accused of murdering 16 women but convicted for only one. His method of killing—luring his victims with false promises of marriage and then strangling them with their own dupattas—shocked the nation and left a lasting impact on the region.

Dupatta Killer is more than just a recounting of past crimes; it is an exploration of the dark psychology of a killer and a critical examination of the systemic failures that allowed him to evade justice for years. Through survivor testimonies, expert insights, and an in-depth look into the police investigations, the documentary sheds light on how Naik preyed on women, exploiting their vulnerabilities, often from underprivileged backgrounds, and manipulating societal pressures surrounding marriage.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, said, "At DocuBay, we are committed to presenting stories that not only inform but also provoke thought and inspire change. Dupatta Killer is a powerful reminder of the pressing issues within our justice system and the long-lasting effects of crime on society. This documentary is a must-watch for those who believe in the importance of accountability and reform."

Samar Khan, Producer and CEO of Juggernaut Productions, shared “At Juggernaut Productions, we focus on backing storytelling that carries power, purpose, and a strong societal viewpoint. While fictional stories are increasingly popular, we recognize that non-fiction narratives, particularly documentaries, have a unique ability to make a meaningful social impact. This documentary is a prime example—it's a story that needs to be told to raise awareness and inspire change in a way that is both necessary and long overdue."

In a statement, Director Patrick Graham said “Directing this documentary was a tough challenge, as it meant dealing with sensitive issues and finding a way to tell a complex story with care. While the story has been told before, we aimed to give it a new perspective, going beyond the crime to look at the systemic failures that made it possible. The difficulty wasn’t just in retelling the events, but in balancing respect for the victims with the harsh truths that needed to be shared. This film offers a perspective that has been missing, giving the story the depth and attention, it deserves.”

Dupatta Killer delves into the crucial question of what justice means for victims, as Naik’s potential release after 15 years sparks a broader conversation on rehabilitation, accountability, and whether a serial killer can truly reform. With the debate over his release intensifying, the documentary challenges viewers to look beyond the headlines and critically examine the flaws in a justice system that failed to protect the vulnerable.

The documentary will be available exclusively on DocuBay, premiering on March 21, 2025.