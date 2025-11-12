Do You Know? Dharmendra's Net Worth Is Pegged At Rs 335 crore

Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra's net worth is pegged at around Rs 335 crore. Those in the know say that his riches are owed to not just his decades-long acting career and film production but also his successful investments in business ventures in hospitality and restaurants, and in high-value assets.



His properties in Maharashtra are valued at over Rs 17 crore. He owns a 100-acre farmhouse in Lonavala. A collection featuring a vintage Fiat, Range Rover Evoque worth Rs 85.74 lakh, and Mercedes-Benz SL500 worth Rs 98.11 lakh are among his other possessions.



Earlier this week, unconfirmed media reports published false news about Dharmendra's demise. His wife and former actress Hema Malini described the rumour as "unforgivable". She further wrote, "How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy."

