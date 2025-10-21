Diwali Celebrations: Priyanka Shares Her Traditions with Overseas Friends

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Diwali in London. In a candid interview with British Vogue, the actor shared her reasons for the festival, and the traditions she has to her overseas friends. She also shared her bollywood movie that she recommends to those new to Hindi Cinema.

During the interview, when she was asked which one of her movies would she recommend to someone who's not familiar with her work. She instantly responded that, "I only know this one because my husband recommended this movie to me, who has not seen some Bollywood movies. It is "Dil Dhadakne Do," and most of my friends who have not seen Bollywood movies love it. So that is a good one, I think."

Chopra also shared what makes Diwali special for her, to which she responded, "It marks the coming together of friends, family, food, and laughter. Also, just the joy of hope, as this festival is the victory of good over evil. In a world where everything is a little strange and tumultuous, I feel it gives me a lot of solace."

When asked about sharing her traditions with friends overseas, she said, " I have a really beautiful mandir (temple) in my house, and we do pujas, especially on Diwali. A lot of my non-Desi friends join me for those pujas. Also clothes... I give a lot of Indian clothing as gifts to a lot of my friends. Achar (pickle) is something that I recently introduced to a lot of my friends."

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in "Heads of State," an american action-comedy movie directed by Ilya Naishuller, where she was casted alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.

She'll be next seen in Hollywood movies - "The Bluff" and "Judgement Day." She is set to star alongside Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's "SSMB29."