Divyendu Sharma on Crafting Ratan: A Role of Depth and Emotion

Divyendu Sharma, known for his versatility in Bollywood, has once again impressed audiences with his layered performance as Ratan in Saali Mohabbat. In a recent interview, the actor shared insights into the challenges of creating a character that exists in the gray areas of morality, ensuring Ratan remained authentic without becoming a caricature.

Balancing Complexity and Relatability

Describing the difficulty of playing a character with emotional contradictions, Divyendu explained, “There's always a fine line between making a character stand out and turning them into something unreal. It was important to make Ratan relatable, someone the audience could empathize with despite his flaws.” Ratan is loving yet possessive, caring yet insecure—a man grappling with inner turmoil and emotional vulnerability.

Immersive Preparation

To embody Ratan’s depth, Divyendu researched real-life emotional experiences, observed complex relationships, and reflected personally to authentically portray the character’s struggles. “It wasn’t about playing Ratan, it was about becoming him on set,” he revealed.

The Reward of Emotional Authenticity

Despite the role’s intensity, Divyendu expressed immense satisfaction: “It was tough, but incredibly rewarding. Seeing the audience connect with Ratan made the journey worthwhile.” His performance captures the nuanced line between love and obsession, cementing him as one of contemporary Bollywood’s most versatile actors.

Divyendu Sharma’s portrayal of Ratan in Saali Mohabbat stands out for its emotional sincerity, depth, and complexity. In a cinematic world often divided into heroes and villains, Ratan emerges as a fully realized human, making the film a compelling exploration of human emotion.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from ST Joseph's Degree and PG College