Divya Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is inching closer to the finale. Nagarjuna is back in the house to grill the contestants. According to reports, the contestants' family members are gracing the weekend episode as a part of Family Week.

The show organizers are planning to conduct the Ticket to Finale tasks in the upcoming week.



The buzz on social media suggests that Divya is said to have been eliminated from the show. She is reported to have bagged the least votes from the viewers, and the makers are showing her the exit door.



















