Manjummel Boys Finally on This OTT

India's leading streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar will stream one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, director Chidambaram's exceptional survival thriller 'Manjummel Boys' from 5th May.



The story which captivated audiences across languages and regions is based on a real life incident that happened in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.The gritty survival thriller had set cash registers ringing around the world, raking in a whopping Rs 200 + crores worldwide.

The perfect screenplay, strong friendship Manjummel Boys won the hearts of the Tamil audience to become the biggest Malayalam release in Tamil till date. Several celebrities including Superstar Rajinikanth, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the movie. 'Thala' M S Dhoni with CSK players were seen watching amidst the fans.

Manjummel Boys is about a group of young men from Kerala who, during a holiday trip to the Guna Caves in Tamil Nadu, encounter and overcome a challenging situation to save one of their own. Apart from showcasing human grit, endurance and determination, the film also showcases undying and loyal friendship between simple individuals, who refuse to give up on one another.

The film, which stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathy and Jean Paul Lal among others, has music by Sushin Shyam and cinematography by Shyju Khalidh.

Produced by Babu Shahir, Soubin Shahir and Shawn Antony, the film has editing by Vivek Harshan.