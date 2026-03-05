Disha Patani to Have Better Screen Time in Kalki 2?

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who received criticism for her limited role in Kalki 2898 AD, is expected to have more screen time in its upcoming sequel, whose shooting is currently progressing at a brisk pace.



In a recent interview, Disha revealed that her role in the second installment will be more substantial compared to the first film. “In the first part, I had a song. But in the sequel, I have mostly talkie portions with key actors,” she said.



The actress is hoping for a meatier role this time, especially since her brief appearance in the first film sparked unexpected reactions from audiences after its theatrical release. Many viewers assumed that Disha would have at least a small supporting role. Instead, she appeared only in the commercial track Ta Takkara and was largely absent from the main narrative, which led to disappointment among sections of the audience.



Following the release of Kalki 2898 AD, Disha faced heavy trolling on social media. Her appearance in the song did not receive much appreciation, and many online users turned her limited role into a recurring joke across platforms.



However, the actress is expected to attract more attention in Kalki 2, which features a stellar cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Sai Pallavi. The sequel is expected to present a stronger storyline and deeper character arcs.

Nonetheless, she joins her Bollywood colleagues like Priyanka Chopra, Jahnvi Kapoor, Norah Fatehi and Murnal Thakur who made their mark in Tollywood.