Disha Patani Dominates IMDb's 2024 Movie Rankings

IMDb, the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, recently announced the Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024 (So Far) and the Most Anticipated Indian Movies for the Rest of the Year. The lists are based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide, who rely on IMDb to discover and decide what to watch. Among the highlights of this year's rankings is Disha Patani’s presence in three notable movies across both lists.



In the Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024 (So Far), Disha Patani stars in the movie Kalki 2898 AD, which leads the list. Looking ahead, Patani has a strong presence in the Most Anticipated Indian Movies for the Rest of the Year list. Her upcoming projects include Welcome to the Jungle at No. 3, and Kanguva at No. 5.

On this achievement, the actress commented, "I am incredibly honored to see my films featured in IMDb lists. It has been an amazing journey working on Kalki 2898 AD, Welcome to the Jungle, and Kanguva. The love and support received from fans worldwide for Kalki 2898 AD mean everything to me, and I am grateful for their unwavering support. I look forward to continuing to entertain and connect with audiences through my upcoming projects and I am equally excited for the release of Kanguva and Welcome to the Jungle."

Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024 (So Far)

Kalki 2898 AD Manjummel Boys Fighter Hanu Man Shaitaan Laapataa Ladies Article 370 Premalu Aavesham Munjya

Of all the movies released in India between January 1, 2024 and July 10, 2024, that have an average IMDb user rating of 6 or higher with at least 10,000 votes, these titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

Most Anticipated Indian Movies for the Rest of the Year

Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 Devara Part 1 Welcome to the Jungle The Greatest of All Time Kanguva Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Thangalaan Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Stree 2

