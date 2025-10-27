Director's Wife Confirms NTR-Neel's Dragon is on Track

Amid swirling rumors about Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s much-awaited collaboration, tentatively titled #NTRNeel, the director’s wife, Likitha Reddy, has subtly reassured fans that all is well with the project.

In recent days, several media reports claimed that NTR was dissatisfied with portions already filmed and had asked for reshoots, sparking speculation that the project might even be shelved due to creative differences.



However, Likitha’s latest social media exchange has helped calm those rumors. She recently shared a Diwali post featuring a picture with her husband, captioned, “With my donga mogudu in white… finally.” When an NTR fan commented asking for an update on the film—“#NTRNeel update iyyamani cheppu vadhina”—Likitha responded, “will come at the right time.”



Her brief but reassuring reply was enough to lift the spirits of NTR fans eagerly waiting for news on the mega project, reportedly titled Dragon.



According to sources, the next shooting schedule for #NTRNeel is set to begin in November. Fans now await an official statement from the makers to put an end to all ongoing speculation surrounding the film.

