Directors Say Project Hail Mary Was Filmed Without Green Screens

While Hollywood often romanticizes CGI, directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are challenging that norm with their highly anticipated adaptation of Andy Weir’s Project Hail Mary. Despite the film’s complex space setting, the directors recently revealed that they opted for a grounded, practical approach by completely eliminating the use of green or blue screens. Instead, they utilized massive physical sets and digital LED screen technology to create a more naturalistic environment for the actors and the camera.

A centerpiece of this practical philosophy is the creation of Rocky, a spider-like alien character who aids protagonist Ryland Grace. Rather than relying on a purely digital character, the production used a sophisticated blend of physical puppetry designed by Neal Scanlan’s creature shop and CGI enhancements from Framestore. By having a physical version of Rocky on set, Fraser’s team could use practical lighting to capture organic movements and authentic reactions from the cast. This approach ensures that the chemistry between the characters feels "captured in the moment" rather than manufactured in post-production.



Despite the lack of green screens, the film remains a massive technical undertaking, featuring over 2,018 VFX shots across its two-hour and 36-minute runtime. With a staggering $200 million budget, the film represents a significant investment in original blockbuster storytelling. Starring Ryan Gosling and Sandra Hüller, the story follows an amnesiac science teacher who wakes up on a space station with the weight of saving the planet on his shoulders. The film's reliance on a beloved novel rather than an established film franchise is seen by many industry insiders as a bold move to encourage more originality in high-stakes cinema.



Currently slated for a March 20th, 2026, release in the United States, there has been some speculation regarding its debut in India. Originally, the date clashed with major local releases Dhurandhar Part Two and Toxic.



However, with Toxic recently moving its release to June, there is renewed hope that Project Hail Mary will secure a day-and-date release in Indian theaters. While audiences await official confirmation, the film stands as one of the most ambitious sci-fi projects of the decade, blending old-school filmmaking heart with cutting-edge visual technology.





This article is written by Yoga Adithya, an Intern at Deccan Chronicle.