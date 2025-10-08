Director Vassishta Extends Heartfelt Wishes for Mutton Soup's Success

Presented by Ramakrishna Vattikuti under the banners of Alukka Studios, Sri Varahi Arts, and Bhavishya Vihar Chithralu (BVC), the film Mutton Soup is directed by Ramachandra Vattikuti, featuring Raman and Varsha Viswanath as the lead actors.



With the tagline ‘Witness the Real Crime’, this film is produced by Mallikharjuna Elika (Gopal), Ramakrishna Sanapala, and Arun Chandra Vattikuti.

Set for a theatrical release on October 10, the pre-release event was held on Tuesday (October 7). Sensational director Vassishta attended as the chief guest and launched the trailer.

Speaking at the event that followed:

Vassishta said: “The title Mutton Soup is very intriguing. The trailer is impressive. Just as the trailer is captivating, I wish the film achieves great success. All the best to the entire team.”

Director Ramachandra Vattikuti said: “Thanks to our special guest, Vasishta garu, for gracing this event. We made Mutton Soup with a lot of passion. I’m grateful to the producers who supported me throughout this journey. Our film is releasing on October 10, and I urge everyone to watch and support it.”

Actor Raman said: “Thanks to Vasishta garu for attending the Mutton Soup event. Director Ramachandra has crafted this film wonderfully. Everyone in the team worked with dedication. The producers didn’t compromise on anything, and the film has turned out exceptionally well. Please watch our movie on October 10—it will surely resonate with everyone.”

Producer Mallikharjuna Elika said: “The Mutton Soup team has been incredibly cooperative. We’ll never forget the support from Gemini Suresh garu. His performance in the film will leave everyone in awe. The music by Venky Veena is outstanding. Initially, I wasn’t convinced about the title Mutton Soup, but after hearing the story, I realized it’s perfect. We faced challenges during censorship, but overcoming all obstacles, our film is set to reach audiences on October 10. Ramachandra has directed this film brilliantly. We’re bringing my mother’s dream to the audience on October 10. I hope the audience watches and supports our movie. Thanks to Vasishta garu for attending our event.”

Executive Producer Parvataneni Rambabu said: “I’ve watched Mutton Soup, and it’s absolutely fantastic. This film will appeal to everyone.”

Producer Ramakrishna Sanapala said: “Thanks to Vasishta garu for attending our Mutton Soup event. The title surprised me at first, but it perfectly suits the story. Ramachandra has beautifully portrayed real-life stories in this film. Raman garu, Gemini Suresh garu, Varsha Viswanath, and others have delivered stellar performances. The screenplay is exceptional, and I’m confident this film will be a huge success.”

Actor Gemini Suresh said: “Anil Ravipudi garu appreciated the unique and interesting title Mutton Soup. The film is equally intriguing, and the title fits perfectly. Thanks to the director and producers for giving me a significant role. Please watch and support our film on October 10. The screenplay is refreshingly new. If audiences support such small films, it will encourage more talent to enter the industry. Thanks to Vasishta garu for attending.”

Actor Sri Charan said: “I got a great role in Mutton Soup. I’ve done 15 films so far, but I’ve never seen a director with the clarity of Ramachandra. Hero Raman garu has performed brilliantly. Thanks to the director and producers for this opportunity. Please watch and support our film on October 10.”

Music Director Venky Veena said: “We made Mutton Soup with a lot of love as a team. I’ll never forget the producers’ support. Ramachandra garu has an excellent taste in music. Our film is releasing on October 10—please watch it.”

Actor Kiran Medasani said: “Thanks to the director and producers for giving me a good role in Mutton Soup. The trailer is impressive, and the film will surely appeal to everyone. It’s releasing on October 10—please watch it.”

Actor Govind said: “Thanks to the director and producers for giving me an opportunity in Mutton Soup. We made this film with a lot of passion. Despite many challenges, we’ve brought it to this stage. The film is releasing on October 10—please watch and support it.”