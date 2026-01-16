The son of a noted Telugu film director has reportedly fallen victim to a major financial scam involving share market trading, resulting in a loss of nearly ₹63 lakh. According to reports, a Hyderabad-based couple, identified as Anusha and Praneeth, allegedly introduced themselves as experienced stock market experts and promised high returns through trading.

To gain the victim’s confidence, the accused reportedly showed fabricated profit statements and assured him of substantial gains. However, despite investing a large sum, he neither received the promised profits nor recovered his principal amount. After repeated attempts to get his money back failed, he approached the police seeking legal action.

“Amitov used his own funds and did not invest a single rupee from his father’s money,” says a source, adding that Amitov was educated in the US and is now pursuing a career as an actor under his father’s guidance.

When contacted, director Teja said, “I don’t want to talk about the case since it is sub judice and also a six-month-old matter.” He added that his focus is entirely on launching his son as an actor.

Teja is introducing Amitov with a supernatural thriller. “He has ease in acting and looks promising. I am satisfied with his performance over the last 10 days of the shoot. He is playing an underdog-type role,” he said. The film also marks the debut of Bharati Ghattamaneni, daughter of the late Ramesh Babu and niece of superstar Mahesh Babu. “Bharati’s role will also be exciting, and both of them are looking good on screen,” he added.

Teja further stated that he plans to cast only Telugu actors in the film. “I want to have 100 percent Telugu actors and break the fading tradition of casting artists from other languages,” he concluded.