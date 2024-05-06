Director Sukumar backs novel film, yet no collections?

Reigning director Sukumar who is the most happening director in Tollywood with blockbusters like ‘Rangasthalam’ and Pushpa’ is unable to help the unique thriller ‘Prasanna Vadanam’ to draw more footfalls in Telugu states. “Sukumar who is known to promote novel content has again backed Suhas’s latest film and heaping praises on the actor, director and others but it is not boosting the collections in the two Telugu states,” says a distributor who however praises Sukumar for sparing some time for a relatively smaller film and encouraging young talent.



The film has garnered below Rs 70 lakhs in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the last three days and it has to pick up drastically since it was reportedly made with over Rs 4 crore plus budget. “It has to go a long way to recover its investment and its collections this week are quite crucial,” he adds.





The plot revolves around a protagonist who suffers from prosopagnosia and struggles to recognize faces. When he is caught up in a crime scene, his condition becomes an extraordinary investigative tool. ‘Even a director like Sukumar who has a huge brand value is unable to inspire audiences to turn up in theatres. Maybe, his loyal audience and youngsters are waiting for his next release 'Pushpa The Rule', he concludes.