Director Ritesh Sharma speaks about Anurag Kashyap presenting the film and challenges of getting an OTT platform

Director Ritesh Sharma’s critically acclaimed film "Jhini Bini Chadariya" is inspired by the popular Banarasi adage “Raand, saand, seedhi, sanyasi, inse bacche to seve Kashi.” His characters represent these four elements.







Talking about the film, Sharma shared, “The idea for my movie originated in 2015 when I was in Banaras. I witnessed a disturbing performance at Manikarnika Ghat, where a girl danced to an inappropriate song while a large crowd threw water on her. This horrifying scene compelled me to learn more about her story.”





Reflecting on his research process, he noted, “As someone with a documentary background, I wanted to understand her character and the context behind such events. I spent six months in Banaras conducting research, delving into the city's role as a character itself. During this time, I began writing; I completed the first half of the script and developed various drafts, incorporating characters.”





Sharma expressed gratitude for the support from filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, saying, “I recently spoke with Anurag sir and asked him a question about my film. His response was incredibly beautiful. He mentioned that the film had touched his heart and left a lasting impression, just like my friend Dharmshala and several others. Anurag is supporting this film from the time he watched it in Dharamshala. He talked in different platform and finally he is presenting the film too.”





He emphasized the importance of the film, stating, “I believe the first step is for everyone to watch the film. It’s an independent project, and it's not your typical storyline, which should pique people's curiosity. We created this film on an extremely low budget because we were passionate about making it, and it turned out just as I envisioned.”





Discussing the challenges he faced, he remarked, “Over the past 7 to 8 years of filmmaking and traveling to different festivals, I have encountered numerous challenges. The first major hurdle was realizing that I couldn't make the film with a conventional budget, which forced me to pursue an independent route. I was unaware that independent films take so long to complete. We had to manage our limited resources creatively while ensuring that the film met our standards for sound, direction, and overall quality.”





Sharma continued, “The people working on the film believed in the project and were passionate about the script, which motivated them to contribute despite the difficulties. Once the film was completed, I faced the new challenge of connecting with distributors and navigating the complexities of independent filmmaking. Each step required learning how to manage resources and seek the necessary support from others.”





He concluded by encouraging audiences to view the film, stating, “You should watch this film because this film offers a fresh perspective on Banaras, showcasing aspects that many may have never seen before. I've focused on new elements with great care alongside my entire team. I encourage everyone to watch it.”





"Jhini Bini Chadariya" premiered at the 34th Tokyo International Film Festival in 2021, followed by its Indian premiere at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in 2022. The film won the ‘Best Debut Feature Film’ at the New York Indian Film Festival and was screened at several prestigious events, including the UK Asian Film Festival and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.