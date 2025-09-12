Director Ram Gopal Varma Praises Teja Sajja's Mirai

Director Ram Gopal Varma, who is always active on social media, today shared his review of Teja Sajja’s latest film, Mirai.

In a post on X, he wrote, "A BIG SHOUT OUT to Teja Sajja, director Karthik Ghattamneni and producer TG Vishwa Prasad for delivering an INDUSTRY HIT. Not since BAAHUBALI did I hear such UNANIMOUS PRAISE for any other film Mirai. Both the VFX and the Narrative GRIP are of HOLLYWOOD STANDARD."









Varma's post has been met with excitement in the comments section, with many of his fans and other social media users expressing their intention to watch the film soon. Several comments also praised Mirai for its "Hollywood standards."

Mirai is a film starring Teja Sajja in the lead role and also features actor Manchu Manoj in a key role.



It is directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad.