Director Maruthi Addresses Criticism Surrounding The Raja Saab

Director Maruthi has shared an emotional and introspective note addressing the trolling and criticism faced by his film The Raja Saab. Opening up about the impact of online mockery, the filmmaker said that it deeply hurts when years of hard work are casually reduced to jokes on social media.

Maruthi pointed out that what audiences watch for about three hours on screen is the result of nearly three years of relentless effort, stress, learning, and creative struggle. “When such work is mocked or dismissed so easily, it does hurt, even if we choose to stay silent,” he said, adding that creators often absorb the pain without reacting publicly.



Clarifying his stand on trolling, Maruthi said he neither fears it nor reacts to it immediately. He believes nature has its own way of balancing things. According to him, there will come a time when those who mock others will experience moments of confusion and hardship in their own lives, without realizing that their past actions contributed to that cycle. He stressed that this was neither a curse nor a threat, but simply the way life works.



The director also reflected on audience perception, noting that many viewers watched The Raja Saab in a festive mood, expecting light entertainment. He felt this may have stopped them from fully connecting with the deeper layers of the narrative. Maruthi believes that had the film released at a different time, the climax in particular would have generated much stronger discussion and appreciation.



Concluding on a calm and hopeful note, Maruthi said that time always brings clarity and that honest work eventually finds its place, even if it takes longer than expected.



Maruthi is no stranger to success, having previously delivered popular hits such as Bhale Bhale Mogadivoy with Nani, Mahanubhavudu with Sharwanand, and the horror-comedy Prema Katha Chitram, which earned both critical acclaim and box office success.