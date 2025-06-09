Director Manish Gupta Calls Driver’s Assault Allegation an Extortion Racket

Filmmaker Manish Gupta, known for his crime thrillers, has hit back at serious allegations made by his former driver, Rabijul, who recently filed a police complaint accusing Gupta of stabbing him with a kitchen knife. The director has dismissed the claims as part of an elaborate extortion plot.

In a signed statement submitted to police, Gupta called the entire FIR "completely false," pointing to CCTV footage as key evidence. “As you can see in the footage, Rabijul is holding his stomach with his hand, but there is no blood visible. If he was stabbed, where is the blood?” he questioned.

Gupta also highlighted another CCTV clip showing the complainant “walking casually and in a carefree manner, not like someone who had just been stabbed.” Refuting claims that he withheld salary for three years, Gupta said, “I have provided bank statements proving consistent salary payments, including advances exceeding what was owed.”

He further alleged that Rabijul deliberately injured himself to file a false FIR and was coached by third parties for extortion. “This is an extortion racket. Filing false FIRs for money is their regular business,” Gupta claimed.

Adding to his defense, Gupta pointed out Rabijul’s alleged criminal past involving a financial fraud case and said his lawyer, who allegedly guided the FIR, has “multiple criminal cases including rape.”

The director concluded: “This man and his lawyer both have tainted records. Their credibility must be questioned. I have submitted all this in writing to the police.” The police are yet to officially respond to Gupta’s claims or make a statement on the investigation's current status.