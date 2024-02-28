Director Krish to co-operate with cops



Popular Telugu director Krish Jaggarlamudi is reportedly in plans to co operate with police officers in recent drug bust case. He has agreed for blood test and would be meeting the media thereafter to put forward his version.

Director who made hit movies like " Gautami putra Satakarni' with Balakrishna is stuck with his other film "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" as it got delayed due to political commitments of his hero Pawan Kalyan. " We are making this periodic action adventure in two parts and it would be released across India, said producer A M Ratnam.

Coming back to drug woes, Krish' s name cropped up during interrogation. It all started with recent raids at Radisson Blu in Gachibowli.

In this regard, Krish is said to have approached the cops and he revealed that he is ready to take up any tests to prove his acquittance in the issue. The cops announced the same to the media last night.

Krish decided not to meet the media before the test results will be out. He is also busy with his next film with Anushka Shetty which he commenced two weeks ago.

Director Krish last release was Konda Polam but it failed to impress the audience.