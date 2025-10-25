Director Hemanth Madhukar Crowns SRK Over Prabhas in the Stardom Race

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has once again stirred debate on social media — this time even before starting the shoot of his upcoming film Spirit. A section of Shah Rukh Khan fans have expressed displeasure over a single frame in the Spirit concept video released recently, where Prabhas was introduced as “India’s Biggest Superstar.”

The tagline didn’t sit well with SRK fans, who took to social media to question the claim and defend their idol’s stature.



“It was an obvious reaction since fans are quite sensitive about their favourite stars,” says filmmaker Hemanth Madhukar, weighing in on the controversy. “There’s no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan is inarguably the biggest superstar in India, given his unmatched global fandom. SRK has sustained his superstardom for over 30 years — that’s not an easy feat. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Chennai Express, and now entering the ₹1,000-crore club with Pathaan and Jawan, he’s clearly ahead of Prabhas in sheer consistency and experience,” he adds.

However, even Prabhas fans acknowledge SRK’s global dominance while highlighting their idol’s record-breaking run in recent years. “We can’t deny that some of the biggest Indian blockbusters in the last decade — Baahubali, Salaar, and Kalki — belong to Prabhas. He’s the pride of Telugu cinema, and being compared with Bollywood’s Badshah itself is a matter of pride,” Madhukar admits.

He also points out that box office comparisons need context. “A star’s true strength lies in the recoverables — the returns compared to budget. SRK achieved stardom without the advantage of ticket price hikes or pan-India releases. Prabhas, meanwhile, has expanded into the Hindi belt and overseas markets with incredible reach,” he explains.



On the oft-discussed Salaar vs Dunki box office clash, Madhukar feels the comparison is misplaced. “That’s unfair — Dunki was a content-driven film, while Salaar was a high-octane action entertainer. Naturally, the latter had an edge at the box office,” he clarifies.

Fans of both stars continue to keep the rivalry alive. While SRK currently has King lined up, Prabhas’ slate includes The Raja Saab, Fauzi, Spirit, Kalki 2, and Salaar 2. “With such massive projects, Prabhas undoubtedly has the edge right now. He enjoys pan-India — even pan-world — following. But as always, stardom is cyclical. Today it’s Prabhas; tomorrow, another could rise. For now, both stand tall as the true faces of Indian cinema,” Madhukar concludes.