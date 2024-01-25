Hyderabad: Prasanth Varma, the acclaimed director of the groundbreaking film "HanuMan," and the film's lead actor Teja Sajja recently had a significant meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his office. The meeting was an opportunity for Varma to discuss the film's impact, especially among the younger audience, and how it has successfully incorporated elements of Indian itihasas (history) into a captivating superhero narrative.

"HanuMan" that started off as a superhero film has become a cultural phenomenon with audiences worldwide, breaking away from conventional superhero tropes. Varma, driven by passion, has created India's first homegrown superhero, a character that has resonated with fans across the nation. The film became a gateway for audiences to delve into the rich tapestry of Indian scriptures and mythology. During the meeting, Prashant and Yogi Adityanath delved into the film's success, particularly its appeal to children. They discussed how "HanuMan" serves as an effective tool for introducing younger generations to Indian itihasas, providing an engaging medium for learning about our cultural heritage. The film's innovative approach not only entertains but also educates, fostering a sense of curiosity and appreciation for Indian traditions. As part of their plan, Varma and the producers are considering the introduction of new characters in subsequent projects, further expanding the cinematic universe built around Indian mythology. The goal is to kindle a lasting interest in Indian scriptures among the youth, ensuring that they connect with their cultural roots in a way that is both entertaining and informative.

Varma says, "Meeting Yogi Ji was truly an honour and an inspiring moment for me. His encouragement for 'HanuMan' and recognition of our novel efforts to tell an offbeat story that merges superhero dynamics with Indian itihasas was a pat on the back. He discussed with us how movies help preserve our cultural legacy. It's heartening to have a leader who values the fusion of tradition and innovation in cinema, motivating us to continue breaking new ground."

Teja Sajja, the talented actor portraying the superhero character in the film expressed his gratitude after the meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He shared, "Meeting Yogi Ji was an absolute honour, and it filled me with immense pride to discuss 'HanuMan' and its impact on our culture. Playing the lead in "HanuMan" was both a challenge and a privilege."

‘HanuMan’ is presented by RKD Studios, while PrimeShow Entertainment (Niranjan Reddy) is the producer of the film. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer of the film.