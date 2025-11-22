Dipika Kakar Breaks Down in Emotional Vlog

Actress and digital creator Dipika Kakar appeared visibly emotional in her latest YouTube vlog as she opened up about the mental and emotional turmoil she has been navigating during her ongoing battle with liver cancer. Although her latest medical reports are normal — a fact she repeatedly thanked God for — Dipika admitted that the journey has been far from easy.

For the first time in weeks, she allowed herself to be vulnerable on camera. Sitting beside her husband Shoaib Ibrahim for support, a teary-eyed Dipika shared that she often finds herself overwhelmed by waves of anxiety. “It’s not that I feel overwhelmed all the time. There are days I feel genuinely happy and hopeful… Every day brings something different, and the only way forward is to keep going,” she said.

Speaking about the emotional weight she had been carrying, Dipika added, “I’m going through an emotional breakdown right now. Alhamdulillah, all my reports are normal… but there’s still that lingering fear in my heart.”

Dipika also mentioned consulting medical experts including Somnath Sir and Dr. Imran Shaikh, who reassured her that her emotional fluctuations and physical discomforts are normal during recovery and the psychological aftermath of a cancer diagnosis. Their guidance, she said, has helped her stay grounded — though some days her “heart simply can’t hold it all.”

She went on to describe the physical symptoms she has been dealing with, such as fluctuating thyroid levels, hormonal imbalances, dry and sensitive skin, and discomfort in her ears, neck, and nose. These sensations, she admitted, often heighten her anxiety despite normal test results. The combination of physical issues and emotional distress makes her overthink every small change in her body. “Sometimes the fear takes over before logic can,” she confessed.

Despite trying to maintain a calm and positive front for her family and audience, Dipika said the emotional exhaustion behind closed doors can feel overwhelming. Yet her message remained rooted in resilience. She shared that she is taking life “one day at a time,” trusting that patience and faith will lead her toward complete healing.

Dipika expressed gratitude for the constant prayers, kindness, and support from her viewers, saying their encouragement has played a vital role in keeping her strong. Her heartfelt vlog resonated deeply with fans, who flooded the comments with messages of love, strength, and recovery.

Her candid admission serves as an important reminder that healing is not linear — and that even on days filled with fear, choosing to keep going is an act of courage in itself.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from St Joseph's Degree and PG College